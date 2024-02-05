Madurai Campus Connect

February 05, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST

Police officer at his alma mater

Inspector General of Police M.S. Muthusamy was felicitated at the alumni association meet held at Madurai Institute of Social Sciences (MISS) in Madurai on February 2. MISS secretary D.V. Dharmasingh honoured the IPS officer. Principal P. Jaya Kumar welcomed the gathering. M. Nishanth, Head, Department of Social Works, and others spoke on the occasion. Mr. Muthusamy recalled his student days and the encouragement he received from the faculty members. He thanked the MISS management for the honour and shared some valuable insights with the students. He appealed to the youngsters to lead a disciplined life and instilled confidence in them to crack competitive examinations.

Annual Day

Idhayam Rajendran School celebrated its 25th Annual Day on January 27 and 28. Sasi Dharani Shunmugharajan, founder of Eduseed, and S.Selvam, Managing Director of Sir Krishna Thanganagai Maaligai, were the chief guests. The students presented a cultural programme. Students and teachers received awards for academic excellence and service.