Madurai Campus Connect

January 29, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST

Exposure visit to college

An exposure visit was organised for 120 Plus Two students of five government schools at Yadava College on January 23. It was aimed at giving the students an insight into higher education and potential career path. A guided tour of the college campus allowed students to explore the academic buildings, library, hostels and laboratories. The college exposure visit was successful in broadening the students’ perspectives on higher education and potential career paths.

Seminar held

A seminar was held at Elumalai Government Boys Higher Secondary School, on Jaunary 23. Madurai Kamaraj University Vice-Chancellor J. Kumar was the chief guest. Associate Professor of Economics S. Pushparaj and District Education Officer N. Sai Subulakshmi, and municipality chairman R. P. Jayaraman were the special guests. The Vice Chancellor said the economy of our country was progressing due to development of science and technology. He said that in today’s educational environment, there are more opportunities for students to learn, and thus students should clearly learn basic education while studying in school. He also said that he should study his favorite subject well and progress in life.

Prof. Pushparaj said that by educating the students, the country can create better human resources and improve the socio-economic development of the country. District Education Officer N. Sai Subbulakshmi said that students of government schools were achieving in various fields. Teachers, parents, teachers and students of nearby government and private schools participated in the function. Teacher M. Gunasundari proposed the vote of thanks. Assistant Headmaster N. Ramakrishnan and Economics teacher B. Murugesan coordinated the event.

Graduation Day

Mannar Thirumalai Naicker College, Pasumalai, Madurai celebrated its 28th Graduation Day Ceremony on January 27. A. Rama Subbiah, the Principal, welcomed the gathering. R. Srinivasan, Member- Secretary, Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology, Chennai, and R. Perumalsamy, Pro Chancellor, Noorul Islam Centre for Higher Education, Kumarakoil, were the chief guests. Mr. Perumalsamy, in his address, said there was no substitute for hardwork. He quoted Swami Vivekananda’s words: ‘Arise, awake, stop not till your goal is reached.’ Mr. Srinivasan, in his address. quoted the powerful words of APJ Abdul Kalam and Swami Vivekananda. ‘If you want to shine, burn like a Sun’ - he quoted Kalam. As many as 569 boys and 416 girls received their degrees.

