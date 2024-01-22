Madurai Campus Connect

January 22, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST

Space on Wheels

A science expo, Space on Wheels, was organised by Mahatma schools and Sri Satya Sai Vidhya Vahini in association with ISRO on January 10. Srinivas, a scientist from ISRO presided over the function. The presidential address was given by Premalatha Paneerselvam, Managing Director of Mahatma schools. The projects done by the students were displayed. About 5,000 students visited the fair. After giving a briefing on ISRO’s accomplishments and future goals, Mr. Srinivas had an interactive session with the students. His talk was encouraging and inspiring.

Timeless tales

A three-hour stage show, Timeless Tales: 40 years of glory, encapsulated the journey of educationist M.S. Iyengar, the visionary behind Jeevana School. Hari Thiagarajan, MD of Thiagarajar Mills, an alumnus of Jeevana, was the chief guest. A souvenir and a commemorative video were released to mark the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

YSSP held

A 15-day residential Young Student Scientist Programme (YSSP) was held at Thiagarajar College till January 10. C. Ravi, Associate Professor of Zoology served as the Coordinator for YSSP, an initiative of Tamilnadu State Council for Science and Technology for inspiring school students to engage in science and research. As many as 81 students of Class IX from 31 government and government aided schools from Madurai and Sivagangai districts took part in lectures and hands-on training in laboratories in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology, Environmental Sciences and Computer Science. The students were taken to AVN Arogya, an ayurvedic facility and on a trek to Alagarkoil hills.

Seminar on public speaking

The Shakespeare Literary Association of the Department of English of Yadava College organised a seminar on ‘From soft skills to public speaking - a practical approach’ on January 10. C Raja, the Principal and HoD of English, presided over the function. Lakshman Sockalingam, English Language Trainer, Ministry of Eduation, New Zealand, was the resource person. He spoke on verbal and non-verbal communication, personality development, body language and improving one’s English through practice.

Marathon at MRCAS

Manikam Ramaswami College of Arts and Science hosted its first edition of Green Madurai Marathon on January 21. Around 700 participants across various categories took part in the marathon. The first category included school boys and girls followed by the second category comprising of college boys and girls. The third category comprised of participants aged above 40. Participants from Thoothukudi and Virudhunagar districts also took part in the marathon. The event ended distribution of saplings to the participants and a tree plantation drive on the campus.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.