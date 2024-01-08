Madurai Campus Connect

January 08, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST

Back in school

It was a dream come true for the 1974-batch 11-A classmates of St. Joseph’s Girls High School. Of the 36 who got in touch, 18 of them from many parts of India and foreign countries got together for a reunion at their alma mater on January 5. Karpagasundari, a pharmaceutical scientist from New Jersey, Lalitha, a retired HM from Thiruvananthapuram, Sayona, a consultant with TCS, New Delhi, and Stella Prema from Madurai addressed the students. The alumnae donated Rs.3 lakh as seed money for an award to be given to the best outgoing student every year. Kousala Bai, the then SPL, proposed the vote of thanks. The alumnae sang the school song along with the students. Lawrent organised the programme.

Insurance scheme comes to the help

Velammal Medical College Hospital and Tamil Nadu Amateur Kabaddi Association jointly floated a group accident insurance scheme for sportspersons in Madurai district in last September. Following this, a player of Vandiyur’s GM Udaya Sports Club, B. Saravanakumar, was killed in an accident. Since he was a member of this scheme, the insured value of ₹5 lakh was given to his family. It was a great support for them. State president of Tamil Nadu Amateur Kabaddi Association Solai M. Raja and chairman of Velammal Educational Trust M.V. Muthuramalingam had jointly implemented the accident insurance scheme in association with Royal Sundaram Insurance Company. A cheque for ₹5 lakh was handed over to the athlete’s father, K. Balamurugan. Under the insurance plan, in case of accident resulting in outpatient treatment, ₹15,000 is given; for hospitalisation, up to ₹1.5 lakh is given; for loss of any limb in accident, upto ₹2.5 lakh is given; in case of total disablement due to accident, up to ₹5 lakh is given; and for death in accident, up to ₹5 lakh is given. If admitted to Velammal Hospital for treatment, the affected persons need not pay any money as they can utilise cashless facility.

ADVERTISEMENT

TCE Bags Quality Circle Award

Thiagarajar College of Engineering received the Best Service Organisation – Education Quality Circle Award at the 37th National Convention on Quality Concepts (NCQC) held from January 4 to 6 at Shri Ramdeobaba College of Engineering and Management, Nagpur. M. Palaninatharaja, Principal in charge and Emil Selvan, QC Coordinator, received the award at the meet which saw participation of hundreds of industries and thousands of quality professionals. TCE is nurturing quality concepts in general and Quality Circles in specific at all levels for the past 10 years. The award entries were adjudged by a national- level jury which recognised the education and training support being provided to the faculty and students.

Commerce meet

The School of Commerce, The American College, organised a two-day conference on ‘Commerce and management in the digital age: trends, challenges and innovations’ on January 5 and 6.A. Martin David, Vice Principal, and Head, The School of Commerce, welcomed the gathering. M. Davamani Christober, Principal, delivered the presidential address. Dave Crane, Motivational Speaker, and J. Paul Jayakar, Director - Satellite Campus, offered felicitations. Nagalingam Nagendrakumar, Dean, SLIIT Northern Uni, Jaffna, Sri Lanka, delivered the inaugural address. S.C.B. Samuel Anbu Selvan, Co-Convenor, Additional Dean- Academic Advising, proposed the vote of thanks.

ZERA at LDC

The Department of Botany, Lady Doak College, organised a State-level intercollegiate meet, ZERA 2024, on January 5. G. Priscilla Sweetlin, HoD, welcomed the gathering. Principal Christiannah Singh offered felicitations. S. Aravindh, Executive Director and CSO, Elies Biotech, delivered the inaugural address. As many as 170 students from 10 colleges participated in various competitions. VHNSN College, Virudhunagar, won the overall trophy and The Madura College, was the runner-up. D. Nidya Bharathi, Environmental Scientist, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, Madurai, have the valedictory address and distributed prizes. D. Joy Marjorie Annal, and P. Sakthieaswari, Assistant Professors, organised the programme.

Award given

The Association of International Mathematics Education and Research has selected M. Raja Climax, a retired Superintendant of GST and Central Excise for the Ekalaivan award for 2024.The AIMER met in Chennai for a four-day mathematics conference from January 4 to 7. The award was presented to Mr. Raja Climax on the opening day. The conference was attended by about 100 delegates, including eminent mathematicians, from all over the world. Addressing the conference, S.R. Santhanam, president, AIMER, said they were pleased to present the award to Mr. Raja Climax for his contributions in the field of geometry by way of discovering about a dozen new theorems.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.