Madurai Campus Connect

January 01, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Father of an athlete, who was killed in an accident, getting insurance money at Velammal Medical College Hospital

Father of an athlete, who was killed in an accident, getting insurance money at Velammal Medical College Hospital | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Lecture on ‘Recent issues in molecular biology’ under way at N.M.S.S.Vellaichamy Nadar College

Lecture on ‘Recent issues in molecular biology’ under way at N.M.S.S.Vellaichamy Nadar College | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Lecture on AI-driven decision-making for business leaders in progress at Thiagarajar School of Management

Lecture on AI-driven decision-making for business leaders in progress at Thiagarajar School of Management | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Talk on AI-driven decision making

A lecture on ‘AI-driven decision-making for business leaders’ was conducted at Thiagarajar School of Management. Shankar Roddam, Chief Operating Officer, Subex, spoke on evolution of AI, industry expectations, and the growth potential it offers. He also delved into crucial aspects such as the industry-academia gap, emphasising the importance of addressing Knowledge Gap, Skill Gap, and Value Gap. Later, during interaction, the students raised doubts on job loss, potential replacement of human roles by machines, and the impact of AI on cognitive abilities. Mr. Shankar provided some nuanced perspectives.

Recent issues in molecular biology

The Department of Zoology of N.M.S.S.Vellaichamy Nadar College organised a lecture on ‘Recent issues in molecular biology’ on December 28. Principal M. Rajendran presided over the event. The chief guest, C. Ravinder Singh, Chief Scientist, Aakaash Plantations, Dubai, spoke on genetic engineering, plant tissue culture, sudden changes in genes, cloning method and countless job opportunities in the field of molecular science. P. Murali, HoD, in his welcome address, said that molecular science was the backbone of medicine, veterinary, fisheries and agriculture-related departments. Therefore, the students should involve themselves fully in research activities. Students of Zoology, Microbiology, Biotechnology and Biochemistry Departments participated.

Insurance scheme comes to the help

Velammal Medical College Hospital and Tamil Nadu Amateur Kabaddi Association jointly floated a group accident insurance scheme for sportspersons in Madurai district in last September. Following this, a player of Vandiyur’s GM Udaya Sports Club, B. Saravanakumar, was killed in an accident. Since he was a member of this scheme, the insured value of Rs.5 lakh was given to his family. It was a great support for them. State president of Tamil Nadu Amateur Kabaddi Association Solai M. Raja and chairman of Velammal Educational Trust M.V. Muthuramalingam had jointly implemented the accident insurance scheme in association with Royal Sundaram Insurance Company. A cheque for Rs. 5 lakh was handed over to the athlete’s father, K. Balamurugan. Under the insurance plan, in case of accident resulting in outpatient treatment, Rs. 15,000 is given; for hospitalisation, up to Rs.1.5 lakh is given; for loss of any limb in accident, upto Rs 2.5 lakh is given; in case of total disablement due to accident, up to Rs.5 lakh is given; and for death in accident, up to Rs.5 lakh is given. If admitted to Velammal Hospital for treatment, the affected persons need not pay any money as they can utilise cashless facility.

