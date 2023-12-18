Madurai Campus Connect

December 18, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST

Velammal wins cricket finals

Indian Medical Association, Tamil Nadu board conducted MSNPL cricket tournament in Erode. The finals between Velammal Medical College and Research Institute, Madurai and ACS Medical College, Chennai, was inaugurated by IMA president K.M. Abul Hasan. After winning the toss ACS Medical College elected to field first and Velammal college posted a score of 165 with Hemanth scoring 49. The Velammal team restricted the opponents to 97 runs winning the finals with a margin of 68 runs.Chairman of Velammal Educational Trust M. V. Muthuramalingam congratulated the cricket team. The team was accompanied by Physical Director Siva Chidambaram and Captain of Indian Disability cricket team Sachin Siva.

Motivational programme

The Women Empowerment Cell of Yadava College organised a motivational programme on ‘Capacity building’ for girl students on December 13. P.K. Regina, Inspector of Police, Tiruppalai station, spoke on challenges girls faced in the society. She said self-discipline, self-awareness and self-esteem were important for women of this century. If the students are disciplined and focused on their development, they would be naturally productive and can earn self-esteem and become role model for others. She cautioned them on crimes targeted at women at public places and on social media. The girls must speak out their problems with close members of the family and get guidance only from them and not with strangers. Education is the strongest weapon in the hands of women, the official said. Principal in-charge C. Raju and secretary R.V.N. Kannan offered felicitations.

Graduation Day

The 44th Graduation Day of Arul Anandar College, Karumathur,

was held on December 18. T. Dharmaraj, Controller of

Examinations, Madurai Kamaraj University, was the chief guest. Rev.

Anbarasu S.J., Principal, declared the ceremony open. In his address, the chief guest, expressed his concern for the uncertain and turbulent world in which the students had been exposed. However, the new graduates should be aware that in a world of crisis lies a world of opportunities. The students should channelise their talents to come out in flying colours, he said. As many as 577 students received their degrees.

ORACLE at FC

The Research Centre of English at Fatima College, Madurai, conducted ORACLE, an intercollegiate event, on December 15. A total of 173 students representing 11 colleges participated. The chief guest for ‘World of short stories: a tour de force’ was quiz master Senthil, Associate Professor,

Thiagarajar College. Fernando Delishia, Head, and Associate

Professor, presided over the function. ORACLE encompassed a spectrum of on and off-stage competitions, including a literary quiz, dramatic narration, paper presentation, literary parade, dance drama, story in verse, short story writing, model designing, and pencil sketching. Bishop Heber College, Tiruchi, clinched the winner’s trophy, while Thiagarajar College bagged the runner’s trophy.

