Madurai Campus Connect

December 11, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST

52 medals for Al-Ameen school

Al-Ameen Higher Secondary School students won 52 medals in new sports competitions held at the Madurai revenue district level. They won 9 gold, 4 silver, 4 bronze in boxing; 9 gold, 5 silver, 6 bronze in judo; and 4 gold, 7 silver, 4 bronze in fencing. Also 24 students have qualified to participate in the State-level competitions to be held by Tami Nnadu School Education Department. School administrator Mohamed Idris presided over the felicitation ceremony and appreciated the students who won the medals. Headmaster Sheik Nabi, Assistant Headmasters Jakir Hussain and Rahmatullah and Physical Education teachers Kadhar and Mansoor, who trained the students, were present.

Workshop held

Department of Chemistry and Zoology of Lady Doak College, in collaboration with Department of Physical Sciences, Madurai Kamaraj University, organised a three-day workshop on ‘in silico tools for Computer Aided Drug Design (i-CADD)’ from November 29 to December 1. About 98 participants, including faculty members, research scholars, students and industrialists, benefited from the workshop. The technical sessions of the first day were handled by Koushik Kasavajhala and Vinod Devaraji, Senior Scientists, who demonstrated the usage of Schrodinger. Sinosh Skariyachan, Assistant Professor, Department of Microbiology, St. Pius X College, Kasaragod, demonstrated the usage of Auto dock and Vina on the second day at the RUSA sponsored computational lab of Madurai Kamaraj University. Babylakshmi Muthusamy of Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, the resource person for the third day, emphasised the importance of therapeutics in rare diseases.

Eight CEOA students to get scholarship

The State government conducted Tamil Proficiency Test on October 15 for awarding scholarships to students of government and matriculation schools. Lakhs of students took the exam and the results were announced on December 4. Eight of the students of CEOA Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Madurai, have been selected for receiving the scholarship. The selected students are Sri Sudharsan, Karthikeyan, Hashina Mohamutha, Manoj Bhoopathi, Aarthi, Harish Rahul, Dinesh Karthik, and Vaishnavi from CEOA MHSS, Kariapatti in Virudhunagar district. These students will get Rs. 1,500 per month for the next 24 months.

