Madurai Campus Connect

December 04, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST

An evening of music

Lakshmi School conducted an evening of music as part of its Annual Day celebration on December 1. It was organised by the Interact Club of the school with the purpose of raising funds to provide help to underprivileged children with special needs, through Kalpataru. LVS committee members, teachers, students and parents came together to create lasting memories, reinforcing the school’s commitment to holistic education.

Founder’s Day celebrated

Manikam Ramaswami College of Arts and Science celebrated Founder’s Day on November 27. Valli Ramaswami, correspondent, presided over the event. T. Kalaiselvan, Director, welcomed the gathering. Vidya Murali, Board of Governors, the guest of honour, addressed the gathering, fondly remembering the founder for his noble vision in creating educational institutions that not only impart knowledge but instil values in students to make them better citizens. Winners of various events of MRCAS Connect 2023 Interschool Competition were honoured with trophies and medals. M. Padmavathi, Principal, proposed the vote of thanks.

Stress on discipline

A seminar on ‘Discipline and education are the assets of students’ was held at Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Elumalai, on December 1. Headmaster Jayaprakash presided over the seminar. Assistant Head Master N. Ramakrishnan delivered the welcome address. Chief Educational Officer K. Karthiga was was chief guest. P. Ravichandran, Head, Department of Economics, GTN Arts College, Dindigul, delivered a special address. He said that for those students who practised discipline, education will come naturally. With better education, students can develop their skills and contribute to the betterment of the society. Physical Education Teacher Sivakumar proposed the vote of thanks. Economics PG Teacher B. Murugesan had made the arrangements.