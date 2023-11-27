Madurai Campus Connect

November 27, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST

Exhibition at Vikaasa

Vikaasa World School hosted the annual exhibition of clubs and carnival on its campus recently. It was inaugurated by A. Sudhakaran, Senior Principal of Vikaasa Schools. Thee carnival saw a huge turnout of parents, teachers and students from other schools in Madurai. Members of Science Club, Math Club, Arts Club, Literary Club, Dance Club, Music Club, etc., displayed their works. N.P. Murali, Principal of Vikaasa World School, and Vinola Thomas, Headmistress, were present.

Mini marathon

To instill peace among the public, the star schools of CEOA, A.Kosakulam, organised a mini marathon on on Race Course Road on November 25. As many as 400 students studying Class VI to VIII took part in the two-km marathon. The first three prizes among boys were won by K. Krithi Keshwar, S.Litheesh, and S. Udhaya Kumar and A. Abinesh Sabari. The first three places among girls were taken by B. Yuvashree, B. Vishwa Tharshini, and S. Agalya.

Graduation Day

Pandian Saraswathi Yadav Engineering College conducted its 19th Graduation Day on November 25. Sivarajah Ramanathan, Mission Director and CEO, StartupTN, delivered the Graduation Day address. In his address, he stressed the importance of leadership qualities among engineering graduates, the essence of entrepreneurship and the various opportunities given by the government. Innovation is a great influence on the growth and survival of today’s engineering world, he said. He distributed degree certificates and awards to 127 graduates of B.E. and M.E.

