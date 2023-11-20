ADVERTISEMENT

Madurai Campus Connect

November 20, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Talk on ‘Healthcare marketing’

The Department of MBA, Velammal College of Engineering and Technology, organised a talk on ‘Healthcare marketing’ on November 17. The chief guest was M. Selvalakshmi, Principal, Thiagarajar School of Management. V.Selvalakshmi, HoD, welcomed the gathering. She spoke on current issues, challenges, and opportunities in healthcare marketing, an emerging sector. The event was marked by student engagement, with numerous questions and insightful discussions.

Science exhibition

A science fair was conducted at Arul Malar Matriculation Higher Secondary School on October 27. Correspondent and Principal Sr. Margaret presided over the inaugural ceremony. S. Puvaneshwari, Assistant Professor, Department of Physics, M.S.S. Wakf Board College, inaugurated the exhibition. Angaiyarkanni, Teacher, welcomed the gathering. The students presented many creative ideas as exhibits. The students had set up a Herbal Garden in which rare plants such as thippili, vasambu, nilavembu, tulsi, lemongrass were raised. Class XI student Vimal had created a new plant using plant tissue in a test tube. The exhibits included organic acids in fruits, Lava Lamp, working model of a robot, electrolysis, working model of Chandrayaan III, etc. The parents of students also participated.

