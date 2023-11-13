ADVERTISEMENT

Madurai Campus Connect

November 13, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Sub-Inspector P. Murugaraj speaks at a seminar in Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Elumalai | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Seminar on ways to combat corruption

A seminar, ‘Create a corruption-free society,’ to mark Vigilance Awarenss Week (October 31 to November 5) was organised by the Economics Forum of Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Elumalai on November 6. Headmaster K. Jayaprakash presided and Economics Teacher B.Murugesan, in his welcome address, said corruption stalled economic progress of a nation. By curbing it, natural resources can be protected, plans implemented, tax evasion prevented and economic growth achieved Sub-Inspector P. Murugaraj, the chief guest, stressed the role of students in creating a corruption-free society. They should learn good habits right from their students, he said. AHM N.Ramakrishnan and Physical Education Teacher A. Sundaram were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US