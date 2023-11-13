HamberMenu
Madurai Campus Connect

November 13, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sub-Inspector P. Murugaraj speaks at a seminar in Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Elumalai

Sub-Inspector P. Murugaraj speaks at a seminar in Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Elumalai | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Seminar on ways to combat corruption

A seminar, ‘Create a corruption-free society,’ to mark Vigilance Awarenss Week (October 31 to November 5) was organised by the Economics Forum of Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Elumalai on November 6. Headmaster K. Jayaprakash presided and Economics Teacher B.Murugesan, in his welcome address, said corruption stalled economic progress of a nation. By curbing it, natural resources can be protected, plans implemented, tax evasion prevented and economic growth achieved Sub-Inspector P. Murugaraj, the chief guest, stressed the role of students in creating a corruption-free society. They should learn good habits right from their students, he said. AHM N.Ramakrishnan and Physical Education Teacher A. Sundaram were present.

