Madurai Campus Connect

November 06, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST

Madurai girls bring medal from China

Jayasri Harshini, a student at Velammal Bodhi Campus in Anuppanadi, brought home a bronze medal from the 2023 International Roller Hockey Asian Games held in Wangshun, China. She was a part of the Indian team that competed against teams from all over Asia. She displayed exceptional skills and sportsmanship throughout the tournament, and her hard work and dedication paid off handsomely. Since 2018, Harshini has distinguished herself as a top player in the roller skating hockey division, taking home gold medals from district and State level competitions. She was chosen for the Indian national squad in 2019, and since then, she has competed internationally and won silver and bronze medals.

Reshma Shri, a Plus One student of Triveni School brought laurels to her school through her achievement in the 19th Asian Roller Skating Hockey championship held in China. The Indian team, which comprised Reshma and four others, defeated New Zealand and won the third place bagging bronze medal, while the first and second places went to Japan and Australia. The speakers at the felicitation function recalled Reshma’s academic performance, which was equally astounding with a centum in Biology and 90% in Class X in the ICSE syllabus. School Director Joseph Zachariah and Trustee Roshni Beboy congratulated the student.

Chess tourney held

Manikam Ramaswami College of Arts and Science witnessed a dynamic week recently. It hosted the first Interschool Chess Tournament on November 3. Indian Chess Champion Vishwanathan Anand sent his felicitations to the event. Around 250 students from 28 schools in and around Madurai participated in the tournament. A total of six rounds were played for each of the categories under 15 and under 17.

The Chess Tournament was followed by second Corporate Cricket Tournament as part of the MRCAS Cricket Academy between corporates TVS Sensing Solution and IndusInd Bank Madurai. The latter won the match by four wickets and 134 runs.

