Madurai Campus Connect

October 30, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST

A Midsummer Night’s Dream staged

The PG Department and Research Centre of English of Lady Doak College organised William Shakespeare’s ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream – A Musical’ from October 16 to 18. The play was performed by the theatre group, Daughters of the Stage organised by R. Beulah Jeyashree, Vice Principal and Head of the Department of English. The play was directed by Keerthana with music orchestrated by Sharon Alice Christy, and supported by the executive team that included Jeba Preethi Nancy, Hemalakshmi, Srilekha, Asmath Asina, and Sharon Jeevarajathy, Assistant Professors of English. Nearly 32 students from English and other departments participated in the play. Around 2800 students from various schools and colleges in and around Madurai enjoyed watching the play.

The 31st National Children Science Congress was held in the college on October 27. Kim, Chief Medical Officer of Aravind Medical Eye Foundation, delivered the presidential address. As many as 236 young scientists as pairs presented 118 science projects from 30 schools in and around Madurai.

Inter-school contests held

Manikam Ramaswami College of Arts and Science hosted an inter school competition on October 18. It provided a platform for the young talents to shine in events such as ‘Shutter Bag,’ ‘Beat the Brain,’ ‘Best Management Team,’ ‘Connections,’ and ‘Stand up Comedy.’ A total of 300 students from 12 schools in and around Madurai participated. Vikaasa School – Heritage Campus, won the overall trophy followed by YRTV Matric HSS, Sivakasi and TVS Matriculation HSS, Madurai.

