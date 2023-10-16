Madurai Campus Connect

October 16, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST

Taking science to village students

The Department of Biotechnology of Lady Doak College organised a programme to popularise Science among school children in inquiry and experiential learning on October 7. It was conducted in collaboration with Yellow Bag Foundation, Madurai, for the students of Panchayat Union Middle School in Singampunari and S.Mampatti. The programme was initiated by T .Mowna Sundari, Head of the Department, and Christianna Singh, Principal, spoke on inquiry-based learning with her real-life experiences. The faculty and students explained the concepts of human physiology, plant and animal cells, microbial world, health and hygiene through various experiments and activities. The children enthusiastically participated and learnt the concepts in biological sciences.

Cricket tourney

Manikam Ramaswami College of Arts and Science conducted an Interschool Cricket Tournament from October 4 to 6. Nine teams participated in the tournament. The final match was played between Velammal Bodhi Campus vs Grace Matriculation Higher Secondary School. The latter won the trophy.

The Department of Psychology, in association with ‘AHAM,’ organised a session on Mental Health is a Universal Right, on October 10, the World Mental Health Day. Dr. Preethi addressed the students.

The MRCAS Green Brigade Club was inaugurated on October 7. Arumugam, Forest Ranger, initiated sapling planting inside the campus. Around 350 saplings were planted in and around the campus so as to stress the importance of protecting the environment among the students.

Seminar held

A seminar on ‘Nobel laureate Claudia Goldin and her research on women in labour market’ was organised by the Economics Forum of Government Boys Higher Secondary Schoo, Elumalai, on October 16. Headmaster K. Jayaprakash presided. Economics Teacher B. Murugesan said that Professor Claudio collected 200 years of America’s statistics for her analysis. Her study provided an insight into how women’s participation in the labour market evolved over a 200-year period and how gender differences in earnings and employment rates existed.

