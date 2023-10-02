Madurai Campus Connect

October 02, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST

Conference on Asian languages

The Department of English, Vivekananda College, Tiruvedakam West, conducted a conference September 30. The theme of the conference was learning Asian languages with their cultural background with the help of English language. B.Ramamoorthy, former Principal, spoke on the importance of learning Asian culture and religions. M. Rajaram of M.V. Muthiah Government Arts College for Women, Dindigul, highlighted the need to revive values and traditions of eastern philosophy and need to inculcate the Indian mythology, folk literature, especially from translations of Tamil literary masterpieces such as Thirukural, Tholkappiyam. J.S. Rohan Savarimuthu of Eastern University, Trincomalee, Sri Lanka, spoke about Asian refugee literature. S.Bharathiraja, organising secretary and Head (i/c), welcomed the gathering. The conference was conducted in hybrid mode.

The Department of English of N.M.S.S. Vellaichamy Nadar College, organised the inauguration of its alumni association on October 1. Nearly 200 alumnus from 1972 batch to 2022 batch were present. P. Balamurugan, HoD, welcomed the gathering. Former HoDs V. Jeyapaul Satisaran, G. Josheph Panneer Selvam, S. B. Balamurugan and A. Selvam were honored.

The PG and Research Department of Physics organised a State-level inter collegiate meet on patent filing on September 29. A. Milton Franklin Benial, HoD, welcomed the gathering. The chief guest S. Gomati Padama Thilaga, Scientist-B, Patent Information Centre, Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology, conducted two sessions on ‘Basics of intellectual property right’ and ‘Tools for patent search.’ Staff members from Jamal Mohamed College, Tiruchi, and N.M.S. Sermathai Vasan College and Fatima College in Madurai attended the programme.

LDC girls clean Gandhi Museum

As part of Swachhata Hi Seva (Cleanliness campaign), being observed from September 15 to October 2 under the aegis of the Swachhata Bharat Mission of the Central government, NSS volunteers of Lady Doak College cleaned the Gandhi Musuum campus. NSS Programme Officers A. Mahalakshmi, E. Aruna, P. Dhanalakshmi, G. Koperundevi, S.Sivakami and S. Mahalakshmi led the exercise which was Co-ordinated by Anitha Selvaraj and K. Sujatha.

