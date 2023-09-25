Madurai Campus Connect

September 25, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST

Intercollegiate cultural competition

Fatima College organised Springs 2K23, an intercollegiate cultural competition on

September 16. The theme for this year was Carnival of Cultures, aimed at promoting a sense of unity and harmony. Mary land campus witnessed a festive mood with around 283 participants from 13 colleges taking part in 17 competitions, which demanded creative and digital skills, ranging from classical dance to Sassy shades (Nail Art). Bharathi Baskar and Raja of ‘pattimandram’ fame were the guests of honour. Ms. Baskar lauded the illustrious history of the college, highlighting the extraordinary efforts by the foundress Mother Rose and her dream to empower women through education. She cited a living example of an acid victim – Lakshmi Agarwal - who endured immense hardships and emerged successfully as a warrior against unrestricted sale and use of acid for personal purposes. Principal Sr. G. Celine Sahaya Mary distributed prizes to the winners. The first place was bagged by St. Mary’s College, Thoothukudi. The runner-up Shield was A.P.C. Mahalaxmi College for Women, Thoothukudi.

A momentous week at MRCAS

Entrepreneurship and Startup Pre- Incubation Centre was inaugurated at Manikam Ramaswami College of Arts and Science on September 14. Vinoth Rajendran, Project Lead at StartupTN Madurai and Mentor of Change at NITI Aayog, addressed the students on activities taken up by StartupTN. The entrepreneurial frontiers are being expanded rapidly in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Vinoth asaid and gave details of the scope of entrepreneurship and funding possibilities.

The Department of Computer Science (Artificial Intelligence) organised a lecture on ‘Exploring artificial intelligence foundations, applications and future possibilities. On Septmeber 15. Dhinesh Kumar, Product Manager, Report and Analytics – Kissflow, was the resource person.

A Parent-Teacher Meet was held on September 16. World Alzheimer’s Day was observed on September 21. The Department of Psychology organised a lecture on struggles of a dementia patient. Neelima Ranjith, Assistant Professor, addressed the students. She spoke on the role of psychologist in the holistic treatment of patients with AD.