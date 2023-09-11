HamberMenu
Madurai Campus Connect

September 11, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Information Technology Palanivel Thiaga Rajan giving degree certificate toa student at N.M.S. Vellaichamy Nadar College

Minister for Information Technology Palanivel Thiaga Rajan giving degree certificate toa student at N.M.S. Vellaichamy Nadar College | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Graduation Day

N.M.S. Vellaichamy Nadar College organised the 34th Graduation Day on September 9. Principal M. Rajendran welcomed the gathering. The chief guest was Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister for Information Technology. In his address he said that only through education the younger generation can compete in the challenging world. The students must stand on their own through a positive transition. The young graduates must treat their failures as experiences and arise out of them by improving their personal skills. As many as 362 girls and 543 boys received their certificates.

Special session on Chandrayan 3

The Science Forum of Madura College organised a special session on ‘Chandrayan 3, Adithya L1 and Beyond.’ It was organised by the Department of Physics. Principal J. Suresh, in his presidential address, highlighted the importance of Indian space research and its global implications. The resource person was Prof. S. Sivaramakrishnan. Convener Dr. Neyvasagam had made arrangements for the programme. Vishnupriya proposed the vote of thanks. Faculties and over 200 students participated in the event.

