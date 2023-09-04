HamberMenu
Madurai Campus Connect

September 04, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
National Sports Day celebration at Manikam Ramaswami College of Arts and Science

National Sports Day celebration at Manikam Ramaswami College of Arts and Science | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Sports Day

National Sports Day was celebrated by Manikam Ramaswami College of Arts and Science on August 29. B Chandru, international athlete, Tamil Nadu Armed Police, honoured the winners of the Intra Mural Sports Competition conducted from August 23 to 25. Throwball and Badminton (girls) and Volleyball and Cricket (boys) were conducted for  I and II year students by Gowtham, Physical Education Director. Students of the department of Computer Science (Data Science & Analytics) and (Artificial Intelligence) won the overall trophy and students of the department of B.B.A and B.B.A (Digital marketing) won runners-up. 

MRCAS Connect 2023 was held on September 2. R. Raja Govindasamy, former Principal of Thiagarajar College, was the guest speaker. A total of 50 teachers from 13 schools participated

Award for professor

S. Venkatesh, Associate Professor of English, The Madura College,  received the ‘Most Innovative Educationist ‘ award in Chennai on August 27. He is presently running a YouTube channel through which students are trained in vocabulary enrichment, phonetics, spotting the errors, nitty gritty of English grammar and so on. He has authored two books and the third is to be released on September 5, the Teachers’ Day.

