Madurai Campus Connect

August 28, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST

Blood donated

A blood and organ donation camp, in commemoration of 50 years of blood donation, was held at Arul Anandar College, Karumathur, on August 24. The first blood donation camp was held in 1973, in which 151 bottles were donated. Rev. Jerry Rosario SJ was the pioneering spirit in blood donation then. To mark the occasion, a mini marathon was taken out in which 250 students participated and they covered 21 villages to create awareness of blood donation among the public. Fifty saplings were planted and a book titled Dhaanam, written by Rev. Jerry Rosario SJ, the chief guest, was released. P. Kumaragurubaran, Deputy Director of Health Services; R. Selvaraj, Joint Director, S. Gandhimathi Nathan, Chief Medical Officer, Thoppur, were the guests of honour. Velammal Hospital, Monica Surgicals and Preethi Hospital joined hands with the college in the blood and organ donation initiative. As many as 335 students and 15 staff donated blood and 300 units were collected. Anbarasu SJ, the Principal, and P. Nallathambi, NSS Coordinator, were present.

First convocation

The first convocation of Latha Mathavan Arts and Science College was held on August 19. Chairman, Datuk Mathavan,S.Saravanan,Additional Collector, DRDA, and TAFE Deputy General Manager- Personnel RMS.Manikandan were present. Mr. Saravanan, in his address, said medium of instruction was not a barrier for success in life, by quoting the example of former President APJ Abdul Kalam. Thavamani, Principal of Latha Mathavan Polytechnic College and Varathavijayan, Principal of Latha Mathavan Engineering College, offered felicitations. Ramesh, Vice Principal, the proposed vote of thanks.

Annual Day

Triveni School celebrated Annual Day on August 25. Sita Krishnamoorthy, well-known English teacher- cumTrainer, was the chief guest. She gave away prizes to academic toppers and winners of various games at the state-level tournaments. The students presented a cultural programme. Academy Director Joseph Zachariah and correspondent Beboy John offered felicitations. Molly Joseph, Roshini Beboy, Principal Chandrasekaran and Vice Principal Leelia Benhur were present.

Emphasis on entrepreneurship

Entrepreneurship Awareness Programme (EAP) was organised at Thiagarajar School of Managementi on August 23. M. Selvalakshmi, Principal, spoke on how women are making inroads in business through determination, grit and perseverance by referring the turnaround story of Café Coffee Day. Uma Chandrika, Assistant Director of MSME Facilitation Office, Sivaganga, explained various government schemes meant for promotion of entrepreneurship. Vanathi Soundaram, Founder – Assva Technologies, Rameswaram, shared her start-up experience. Senthamarai Selvi of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Vaishnavi Paavanakumar of Delight Play School, Sangeetha Dhanushkaran of Kannan Departmental Stores discussed challenges faced by women entrepreneurs and how to overcome them.

On patents

The Department of Zoology and Research Centre of Lady Doak College conducted a two-day workshop on ‘Patenting biological inventions’ on August 23 and 24. About 180 students, faculty, research scholars and industrialists took part in it. A. Yamuna of, K&S partners, Intellectual Property Attorneys, spoke on different types of Intellectual Property, the kind of ideas that can be patented, the roadway from discovery to patenting and other legal and financial nuances involved in obtaining a patent. “A patentable idea must be novel, innovative and should have industrial application,” she said. Vidyasaral Murugan, an alumna, spoke about the patentability criteria in Pharmaceutical Chemistry and Life Sciences amd patent filing procedures in India and abroad. The experts insisted on the importance of filing patents before getting the papers published to prevent infringement of invention. S. Pugalanthi Pandian, MD and Research Head, PAMC Hospital, a holder of several patents, spoke on the importance of collaborative work in generating advanced scientific inventions.