Madurai Campus Connect

August 21, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST

‘Lingua Literaria’ inaugurated

The Department of English of Manikam Ramaswami College of Arts and Science inaugurated its English Club, ‘Lingua Literaria’ (English Language Association) on August 17. Under the umbrella of Lingua Literaria are the Readers Club, Writers Club, Debate Society and Film Appreciation Club. R. Raja Govindasamy, former Principal of Thiagarajar College, graced the occasion. He stressed the importance of mastering communication so as to successfully engage oneself in ‘self-marketing’ in the world of demand and supply of human resources. He said one has to undertake the course of journey from ‘broken English’ to ‘spoken English.’ One also has to develop a ‘voice’ so as to define one’s own ‘space’ in the world, he said. He distributed students with a copy of The Hindu newspaper and explained the role of reading newspaper to enrich one’s vocabulary.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.