Madurai Campus Connect

August 21, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
‘Lingua Literaria’ inauguration event at Manikam Ramaswami College of Arts and Science. 

‘Lingua Literaria’ inauguration event at Manikam Ramaswami College of Arts and Science.  | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

‘Lingua Literaria’ inaugurated

The Department of English of Manikam Ramaswami College of Arts and Science inaugurated its English Club, ‘Lingua Literaria’ (English Language Association) on August 17. Under the umbrella of Lingua Literaria are the Readers Club, Writers Club, Debate Society and Film Appreciation Club. R. Raja Govindasamy, former Principal of Thiagarajar College, graced the occasion. He stressed the importance of mastering communication so as to successfully engage oneself in ‘self-marketing’ in the world of demand and supply of human resources. He said one has to undertake the course of journey from ‘broken English’ to ‘spoken English.’ One also has to develop a ‘voice’ so as to define one’s own ‘space’ in the world, he said. He distributed students with a copy of The Hindu newspaper and explained the role of reading newspaper to enrich one’s vocabulary.

