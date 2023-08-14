HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Madurai Campus Connect

August 14, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Sports Day

12th Children’s Olympics and 25th Sports Day were held at Idhayam Rajendran School.on August 6.. Meena Priyadarshini, Senior Consultant and Neck Surgeon, was the chief guest for the children’s olympics. Vijay Anandh, paediatric and Neonatal surgeon, and his wife V.Jaya Rathi Vijay Anandh were  the chief guests for the sports meet. 

Clubs and societies inaugurated

Manikam Ramaswami College of Arts and Science inaugurated various professional societies and clubs of all the departments on August 4 and 5. The Department of Computer Science (Data Science & Analytics) and (Artificial Intelligence) inaugurated its club ‘INFOBYTES’ by Sivaprakash Anbalagan, Director & Solution Architect, Embark Interactive Pvt. Ltd. ‘INCIO’, the club by the Department of Business Administration was inaugurated by  V Murali Krishnan, DGM, Apollo Specialty Hospitals, Madurai. ‘MRCA’ (Manikam Ramaswami Commerce Association) Club was inaugurated by Visalakshi Kalairaj, Chartered Accountant, Peri Thiagaraj & Co. N Suresh, Assistant Professor and Clinical Psychologist inugurated ‘AHAM,’ the club of the Department of Psychology. VISUAL MEDIA ASSOCIATION club was inaugurated by J K Anubhav Krishna, Democracy in Action Fellow, Alliance University, Bengaluru. 

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.