Madurai Campus Connect

August 14, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST

Sports Day

12th Children’s Olympics and 25th Sports Day were held at Idhayam Rajendran School.on August 6.. Meena Priyadarshini, Senior Consultant and Neck Surgeon, was the chief guest for the children’s olympics. Vijay Anandh, paediatric and Neonatal surgeon, and his wife V.Jaya Rathi Vijay Anandh were the chief guests for the sports meet.

Clubs and societies inaugurated

Manikam Ramaswami College of Arts and Science inaugurated various professional societies and clubs of all the departments on August 4 and 5. The Department of Computer Science (Data Science & Analytics) and (Artificial Intelligence) inaugurated its club ‘INFOBYTES’ by Sivaprakash Anbalagan, Director & Solution Architect, Embark Interactive Pvt. Ltd. ‘INCIO’, the club by the Department of Business Administration was inaugurated by V Murali Krishnan, DGM, Apollo Specialty Hospitals, Madurai. ‘MRCA’ (Manikam Ramaswami Commerce Association) Club was inaugurated by Visalakshi Kalairaj, Chartered Accountant, Peri Thiagaraj & Co. N Suresh, Assistant Professor and Clinical Psychologist inugurated ‘AHAM,’ the club of the Department of Psychology. VISUAL MEDIA ASSOCIATION club was inaugurated by J K Anubhav Krishna, Democracy in Action Fellow, Alliance University, Bengaluru.