Madurai Campus Connect

July 31, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Faculty enrichment programme under way at Vivekananda College. 

Faculty enrichment programme under way at Vivekananda College.  | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Teacher’s role

The Internal Quality Assurance Cell of Vivekananda College organised a faculty enrichment programme on July 25. A. Satheesh Babu, IQAC Coordinator, welcomed the gathering. T. Venkatesan, Principal, in his presidential address, expounded Francis Bacon’s phrase, ‘Knowledge is power.’ S.Kannan, Professor and Head, Department of Environmental Studies, Madurai Kamaraj University, spoke on ‘Teaching profession in the modern era.’ He quoted APJ Abdul Kalam words, ‘Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.’ B.Servaramuthu of the Department of Chemistry proposed the vote of thanks and the master of ceremony was S.Jothibasu, Assistant Professor of English.

State-level tourneys

23rd Kalimark K.P. Rajendran - Jayalakshmi State-level Basketball tournament was held at Idhayam Rajendran School. The winner was St.Britto School, Madurai and the runner was Campion School, Tiruchi. The 16th Madurai Ponvelan Cycle State-level Volleyball tournament was held on July 19. A total of 24 schools participated in the tournament. Rajapalayam Nadar Higher Secondary School emerged winners and St.Mary’s School the runners.

Workshop on website development

The Computer Science Department (SF) of S. Vellaichamy Nadar College organised a two-day workshop on ‘Website Development APK with Hosting’ on July 27 and 28. Totally 80 Students participated in the programme. K.Suganthi, HoD, welcomed the gathering. M. Rajendran, Principal, delivered the presidential address and Dr. P. Sridhar, Director- SF, offered felicitations. Durga Muralidharan, Managing Director, Futurik Technologies, Madurai, was the resource person. She initiated the session followed by developer P.P.P.Saravanan who gave hands-on training. A. Jeganathan, Assistant Professor and Placement Officer, proposed the vote of thanks.

On data science

The Department of Computer Science with specialisations in Data Science and Analytics and Artificial Intelligence of Manikam Ramaswami College of Arts and Science organised a technical session on July 21. Sathyan Munirathinam, Senior Manager ASML, Stanford Lead, USA, delivered the session. He spoke on ‘big data,’ ‘data mining’ and ‘machine learning.’ He also outlined vital practices such as ‘cutting edge technology,’ which is the latest technique in the software development industry. Mr. Sathyan spoke about career prospects for students specialising in data science and analytics.

