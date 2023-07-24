Madurai Campus Connect

July 24, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:25 am IST

Orientation programme

Manikam Ramaswami College of Arts and Science welcomed its first batch of students for the academic year 2023 – 24 on July 17. The event was graced by Valli Ramaswami, Correspondent and Director and chairperson of Loyal Textiles Mills; B.T Bangera, chairman, Thiagarajar School of Management; Murali Sambasivan, Director, TSM; and T. Kalaiselvan, college Director. B Subbaraman, Senior Vice President and Centre Head, HCL Technologies, Madurai, was the chief guest. He spoke on seven principles of ‘Chanakya Neethi’ which students ought to imbibe, practise and habituate themselves to. The three years were the prime time in which students could invest their time, which would help them run the race in the future, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.