Madurai Campus Connect

July 24, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:25 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Orientation programme in progress at Manikam Ramaswami College of Arts and Science

Orientation programme in progress at Manikam Ramaswami College of Arts and Science | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Orientation programme

Manikam Ramaswami College of Arts and Science welcomed its first batch of students for the academic year 2023 – 24 on July 17. The event was graced by Valli Ramaswami, Correspondent and Director and chairperson of Loyal Textiles Mills; B.T Bangera, chairman, Thiagarajar School of Management; Murali Sambasivan, Director, TSM; and T. Kalaiselvan, college Director. B Subbaraman, Senior Vice President and Centre Head, HCL Technologies, Madurai, was the chief guest. He spoke on seven principles of ‘Chanakya Neethi’ which students ought to imbibe, practise and habituate themselves to. The three years were the prime time in which students could invest their time, which would help them run the race in the future, he said.

