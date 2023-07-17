Madurai Campus Connect

July 17, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST

CEOA students’ fete at tourney

The alumni of St. Britto Higher Secondary School conducted two-day district-level volleyball tournament on July 7 and 8. Totally 19 teams participated in the competition and in the final, CEOA MHSS, Kosakulam team won the title for the second consequent time. The team members were felicitated by chairman of CEOA group of institutions Raja Climax, Principal General Kala, Principal Gowri and Physical Director Chellamurugan .

Velammal boy bags gold medal

Rohit of Class IX of Velammal Bodhi Campus has bagged a gold medal in the International Silambam Tourney held in Nepal between July 7 and 14. Rohit is also a national-level gold medalist in Kung Fu and Wrestling. It was proud moment for all as the young sportsperson displayed a test of nerves and skills to qualify in the event. The Chairman, Director and entire Velammal family congratulated him for his success.

Kamaraj remembered

The 121st birth anniversary of Kamaraj was celebrated in N.M.S.S. Vellaichamy Nadar College on July 15. N. Rameshkumar, Executive Committee member, inaugurated planting of saplings, and a photo and book exhibition. S.P.T. Manickaraj, EC member and treasurer of N.M.S. Vijayalakshmi Sanjeevimalayan Kalviyagam, inaugurated a blood donation camp in which 121 students donated blood to Meenakshi Mission Hospital. S. Karthigaiselvam, Convenor, welcomed the gathering. M. Rajendran, Principal, presided over the function. J. Selvamalar, Vice Principal, offered felicitations. R. Rajkumar, orator of Sun TV fame, was the chief guest. In his address, he said Kamaraj made effors so that education was accessible to everybody. A man who neveer went to school opened thousands of schools across the State, he said. P. Srithar, Director (SF), proposed the vote of thanks.

Cycle rally

A bicycle rally to raise awareness about health and wellness was organised by the Department Physical Education, The American College. It was flagged off by Principal M.Davamani Christober. About 105 Physical Education students and eight professors took part in the 20-km rally from the college to Alagarkoil. They carried banners on health, wellness and nature. The programme was coordinated by M.Balakrishnan, Head, Department of Physical Education. Vice Principal A.Martin David, and faculty members J. Paul Jayakar, Jayaveera Pandian and Chandrasekaran took part in the rally.

Science expo

Ashvattha School, Ponmeni, hosted a science expo on July 15 where budding young scientists showcased their talents and innovation. The event was graced by A. Sivathanu Pillai, renowned scientist. The expo celebrated the spirit of scientific inquiry, creativity, and ingenuity of the students. In his address, Mr. Sivathanu Pillai, who has made significant contributions to the field of space research, emphasised the importance of nurturing scientific talent from an early age. The science expo witnessed an enthusiastic participation of all the students, who demonstrated their understanding of scientific concepts through practical experiments, models, and presentations. The projects reflected a diverse range of topics, including renewable energy, environmental conservation and robotics. It also served as an inspiration for others to develop a keen interest in science. By fostering a spirit of scientific inquiry and innovation.