Madurai Campus Connect

July 10, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST

Carnival at LDC

All Rotary Clubs of Madurai and Rotaract Club of Lady Doak College jointly organised ‘Mahilzhdhiru Mahizhvithiru,’ a carnival for special children on July 1. Beulah Jeyashree, Vice-Principal, while addressing the gathering, encouraged the parents on the theme ‘Hope.’ Governor elect Raja Govindasamy, former Principal of Thiagarajar College, gave an encouraging speech. Games and activities were conducted for the special children. Totally 700 children from 49 schools took part in the carnival.

Student council takes charge

Vikaasa World School started the academic year with investiture ceremony. Office-bearers of the School Students Council took the oath in the presence of N.P. Murali, Principal, and Vinola Thomas, Headmistress. The chief guest was Krishnakumar Rathnam, Head, Department of Medical Oncology of MMHRC.

Alumni’s gesture

Thiagarajar School of Management Alumni Association recently organised Silver Jubilee celebrations for the Class of 1994-1997 on the campus. As a gesture of gratitude to their alma mater, the alumni contributed ₹2 lakh to the TSM Alumni Association Corpus Fund. Alumni representatives - C. Muthuvelayudham, Associate Professor, Anna University (Madurai); A. Stephen, AEE, TWAD; and S. Vennila, Superintendent Engineer, TNEB (Retd.), presented the cheque to Murali Sambasivan, Director. M. Selvalakshmi, Principal; Ramesh Kumar, Chairperson, Alumni Activities; and M. Balaji, Dean-MBA, were present.

