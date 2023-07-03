Madurai Campus Connect

July 03, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST

Pearls 2023

The TVS School, Madurai felicitated the students who brought laurels to the school in the board examinations of March/April 2023. The felicitation programme, “Pearls 2023’ was celebrated in a grand manner in the school auditorium on June 28. Alumni M. Prathap, Commissioner of Coimbatore Corporation, graced the occasion as chief guest. Assistant Director of TVS schools, Board members of Lakshmi Vidya Sangham and Principal were present. Pearls of 2023 were awarded certificates, medals and endowment prizes.

Investiture ceremony held at school

Investiture ceremony was held at Idhayam Rajendran School on June 26. Newly-formed Council - School Pupil Leader and Assistant School Pupil Leaders along with House Captains, Vice House Captains, Club Presidents, Club Vice Presidents, Prefects and Assistant Prefects were honoured by the chief guest, Hemalatha, Gynecologist, Hema Medical Centre. They took oath of allegiance to serve their alma mater with sincerity and to the best of their abilities. The ceremony was followed by felicitation of Olympiad winners.

Orientation programme

The Department of English of The Madura Collegeiconducted a one-day programme on Communicative English for freshers of postgraduate courses on June 28. S. Venkatesh, coordinator of the programme, welcomed the gathering. The faculty members spoke on Vocabulary Enrichment, Spot the Errors, Skills on Reading and Writing, Pronunciation Drills, etc. The day-long programme was attended by over 200 students. Principal J. Suresh offered felicitations.