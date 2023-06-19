Madurai Campus Connect

June 19, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST

Blood donated

On account of World Blood Donor Day, a blood donation camp was organised in SBOA Schools on Junw 14. Correspondent P.Philip Raj and Principal of SBOA Senior Secondary School S. Seethalakshmi inaugurated the camp. A team of health personnel consisting of the Medical Officer, Blood Bank Manager, Lab Technicians, and ward assistants from Meenakshi Mission Hospital conducted the camp on this year’s camp: ‘Give blood, give plasma, share life share often”. The medical history and the preparatory physical examinations were done on the donors to make sure that the donation does not affect their health. As many as 24 of the teaching staff and parents donated their blood.

An eventful week

Manikam Ramaswami College of Arts and Science witnessed an eventful week. T. Kalaiselvan, Former Additional Director of CUIC, Anna University, and currently the Director of MRCAS trained PGT school teachers on ‘Teaching Learning Process through Gamification’ on June 16. An openair theatre was inaugurated the same day with performance of ‘kalari’ and ‘silambam.’ The Department of Visual Communication conducted a workshop on ‘Mobile Film Making’ the following day. Babu Shajan Kevin threw light on visual storytelling techniques, shot composition, camera angles and film making apps. The past week also saw MRCAS First Rolling Trophy Cricket Tournament (Semi Finals) for under 16 boys and finals on June 18.

Velammal’s feat

Velammal group of Schools’ students made an outstanding performance in NEET 2023. Prabanjan J, a student of Velammal School, has scored 720/720 with an All-India Rank of 1 (AIR 1). In Madurai Region, Velammal Bodhi Campus, Anuppanadi student John Abishek N. holds the top rank with 695 Marks. With their dedication and hard work, students of Velammal Educational institutions from Madurai, Theni, Sivaganga and Karur districts have set a new standard for achievement. From Madurai Region, Velammal Group of Schools, 21 students have scored more than 600 marks, 40 scored more than 550 marks and 72 students have scored more than 500 marks.

