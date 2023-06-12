HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Madurai Campus Connect

June 12, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Workshop under way at Manikam Ramaswami College of Arts and Science

Workshop under way at Manikam Ramaswami College of Arts and Science | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Workshop on public speaking

Manikam Ramaswami College of Arts and Science conducted a workshop on public speaking and communication skill titled, ‘Mic Drop: Thrive on Stage,’ on June 8. The resource person, Sudesh Prabhakaran, handled the sessions with interaction and dynamism, ensuring inclusiveness among the participants. The participants eagerly took part in impromptu speeches, multiple activities on stage to rid of any semblance of stage-fright, enabling them to practise their newfound skills. There were minute minutiae aimed at raising the potential of students who had won competitions on stage. It included tips to develop content and methods to train the mind to speak about anything on the spot.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.