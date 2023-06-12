Madurai Campus Connect

June 12, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST

Workshop on public speaking

Manikam Ramaswami College of Arts and Science conducted a workshop on public speaking and communication skill titled, ‘Mic Drop: Thrive on Stage,’ on June 8. The resource person, Sudesh Prabhakaran, handled the sessions with interaction and dynamism, ensuring inclusiveness among the participants. The participants eagerly took part in impromptu speeches, multiple activities on stage to rid of any semblance of stage-fright, enabling them to practise their newfound skills. There were minute minutiae aimed at raising the potential of students who had won competitions on stage. It included tips to develop content and methods to train the mind to speak about anything on the spot.