Madurai Campus Connect

June 05, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST

On ChatGPT

ChatGPT, which uses Reinforcement Algorithm, as its fundamental function has resulted in a paradigm shift of the perception of Aritificial Intelligence, said Beschi Raja, founder and Director, SIHI, at a workshop in Manikam Ramaswami College of Arts and Science on June 2. ChatGPT is the outcome of Natural Language Processing (NLP). But there is no ethics or code of conduct to monitor the technical brain functions of Open AI. ChatGPT is pretrained to reproduce human knowledge in a more definitive statistical and linguistic pattern. The scope for content writing has taken a new curve as ChatGPT is created in an automated fashion so as to realise the content expected. The human psychodynamics of predicting and prompting has led to a whole new era of automated rationale, linguistic and virtual creation and production, Dr. Beschi Raja said.

World Environment Day celebrated

SBOA schools, Madurai, celebrated World Environment Day on June 5. The World Environment Day oath was administered by D.Mercy Juliet from the Department of Biology. J.Jeya Prabhu, president, Melakuyilkudi panchayat, was the special guest of the day and J.Kalyanasundaram, vice-president, planted saplings at Melakuyilkudi village to mark the occasion. Cultural programmes were presented by the students.L. Latha Thiraviam,Vice-Principal, Anita Caroline, Headmistress, and Assistant Headmistresses of SBOA schools graced the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.