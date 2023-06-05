HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Madurai Campus Connect

June 05, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A sapling being planted at Melakuyilkudi village to mark the World Environment Day celebration of  SBOA schools

A sapling being planted at Melakuyilkudi village to mark the World Environment Day celebration of  SBOA schools | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

On ChatGPT

ChatGPT, which uses Reinforcement Algorithm, as its fundamental function has resulted in a paradigm shift of the perception of Aritificial Intelligence, said Beschi Raja, founder and Director, SIHI, at a workshop in Manikam Ramaswami College of Arts and Science on June 2. ChatGPT is the outcome of Natural Language Processing (NLP). But there is no ethics or code of conduct to monitor the technical brain functions of Open AI. ChatGPT is pretrained to reproduce human knowledge in a more definitive statistical and linguistic pattern. The scope for content writing has taken a new curve as ChatGPT is created in an automated fashion so as to realise the content expected. The human psychodynamics of predicting and prompting has led to a whole new era of automated rationale, linguistic and virtual creation and production, Dr. Beschi Raja said. 

World Environment Day celebrated

SBOA schools, Madurai, celebrated World Environment Day on June 5. The World Environment Day oath was administered by D.Mercy Juliet from the Department of Biology. J.Jeya Prabhu, president, Melakuyilkudi panchayat, was the special guest of the day and J.Kalyanasundaram, vice-president, planted saplings at Melakuyilkudi village to mark the occasion. Cultural programmes were presented by the students.L. Latha Thiraviam,Vice-Principal, Anita Caroline, Headmistress, and Assistant Headmistresses of SBOA schools graced the occasion.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.