Madurai Campus Connect

May 29, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST

Of AI, YOLO

Manikam Ramaswami College of Arts and Science (MRCAS), an initiative from the House of Thiagarajar School of Management (TSM), Madurai, organised an Artificial Intelligence workshop on ‘Learn AI Tools, Understand Yolo – Real World Applications’ on May 20 for students who aspire to pursue courses that offer specialisation in Artificial Intelligence. Beschi Raja, Founder and Director of SIHI, elucidated on how AI outsmarted human beings by emerging as the cerebrum of the rational domain. Narrow AI (created to perform one task at a time), General AI (created to perform activities of human beings) and Super AI (created to outsmart the limitations of humans) are some developments attempted by AI scientists in the field of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Robotics. Dr. Beschi threw light on various domains such as agriculture, healthcare and computer vision and detection. YOLO – You Only Look Once, is a realtime object detection algorithm that has transformed the field of computer vision. Dr. Beschi said AI was sure to outperform human efforts and emerge omnipotent is a fact not to be neglected.

The college also conducted a workshop on ‘Photography and basic cinematography’ on May 26. Nagavel Prabhu, a cinematographer, was the resource person.

Education 5.0

The IQAC of Thiagarajar College of Preceptors organised a two-day national-level conference on “Education 5.0: revolutionising learning for the future” on hybrid mode on May 26 and 27. N. Ramakrishnan, Professor and Head, Department of Educational Technology, Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University (TNTEU), Chennai, delivered the keynote address. S.Angel Rathnabai of Central Institute of Educational Technology, New Delhi; V.Senthil, Associate Professor, Thiagarajar School of Management, Madurai; K.Thiyagu, Assistant Professor, Central University of Kerala; and P. Muthupandi, Associate Professor and Director i/c, DDE, Madurai Kamaraj University, handled various sessions of the conference. S. Prakash, Principal, and S.Rajakumar and K.Thangavel, Assistant Professors, coordinated the conference.