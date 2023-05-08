Madurai Campus Connect

May 08, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST

Med Talk

Velammal Medical College Hospital and Research Institute conducted ‘Velammal Med Talk,’ an oratorical competition for UG and PG students to the make them aware of medical education and healthcare scenario and the future challenges. The theme was ‘Current scenario of medical education in Tamil Nadu’ and the future of medical students.’ Over 55 students participated and following the preliminary rounds and the final, three best presenters were identified as winners. Aravind, Chief Medical Officer, Aravind Eye Hospital, Chennai, was the chief guest for the award ceremony and R. Sarojini, Convener, Regional Centre for Medical Education Technology, Madurai, was the guest of honour. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Aravind told the students, ‘Make yourself deserving in the society and the society will make you deserving in its own way.’

Velammal Cricket Academy and Summer Cricket Camp was inaugurated by former Indian cricketer Satagoppan Ramesh. He gave tips to the 180 youths who will attend the camp. The guest of honor was honorary secretary of Madurai District Cricket Association Ramakrishnan.

Annual Day

Nadar Mahajana Sangam S.Vellaichamy Nadar College celebrated its 56th Annual Day and Founder’s Day on April 29. R. Sundar, secretary and correspondent, welcomed the gathering. Presidential address was given by G. Karikolraj, general secretary of Nadar Mahajana Sangam. M. Rajendran, Principal, presented the Annual Report. The chief guest was V. Nandakumar, Additional Commissioner of Income Tax. A. Koteeswaran, general secretary of Sivakasi Nadar Uravinkurai, D. Nallathambi, treasurer of the college, Vice-Principal J. Selvamalar, Director of Self-finance courses P. Srithar were present. T. Mathavan, Convener, and J. Fredrick, Co-Convener had made all the arrangements.

Track down toxins

Meenakshi College of Nursing in Kottakudi, Madurai, an educational unit of Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre, organised a State-level conference on ‘Clinical toxicology for nurses.’ The conference focused on the theme, ‘Track down toxins.’ B. Sneha Priya, Superintendent of Police, Civil Supplies CID, South Zone, Madurai and A. Rathinavel, Dean, GRH, inaugurated the conference. B.Kannan, Medical Administrator of Meenakshi Mission Hospital, offered felicitations. Narendra Nath Jena, Academic Director, presided over the event. Earlier S.Induja, Principal, welcomed the gathering. P. Shanmugapriya, Head of Medical Surgical Nursing, proposed the vote of thanks.