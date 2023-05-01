Madurai Campus Connect

May 01, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST

Annual Day

The 54th Annual Day of Madurai Institute of Social Sciences was celebrated on April 28. D.V.P .Raja, founder and chairman, presided over the function. D. Pazhani, D.I.G. of Prisons and C.S., Madurai Range, was the chief guest. In his speech, he highlighted the importance of higher education and the role of youth in nation building. He distributed awards for proficiency and academic performance, and prizes to winners of sports events. P.Jayakumar, (Principal i/c) presented the annual report of the college. Faculty members D.V. Dharmasingh welcomed the gathering and M. Nisanth proposed the vote of thanks.

Scholarship exam

CEOA School conducted a State-level Maths Scholarship exam for X and XII students on April 29. The exam was conducted in all the CEOA branches - at Kosakulam, Meenambalpuram, Melur, Kariapatti, Sattur, Theni and CBSE School Idaiyamelur. The exam was started by M. Raja Climax, founder- chairman, E. Samy, Chairman, on Kosakulam campus. More than 1,250 students wrote the exam. The answer key for the examination has been uploaded on the website: www.maxgeometricmaths.co.in.

Graduation Day

The 17th Graduation Day of Annai Fathima College Group of Institutions was held on April 24. The chief guest was Tamilisai Soundaranjan, Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry. R.Srinivasan, Academician; M.S.Sha, Chairman; P.S.Navaraj, Advisor; S. Thabasu Kannan, Principal, Annai Fathima College of Arts and Science; S. Venilla, Annai Fathima College of Education, were present. As many as 564 Arts and Science Students from 14 departments and 200 B.Ed Students received their diplomas. The chief guest also felicitated 48 university rank holders.

Med Talk

Velammal Medical College Hospital and Research Institute conducted ‘Velammal Med Talk,’ an oratorical competition for UG and PG students to the make them aware of medical education and healthcare scenario and the future challenges. The theme was ‘Current scenario of medical education in Tamil Nadu’ and the future of medical students.’ Over 55 students participated and following the preliminary rounds and the final, three best presenters were identified as winners. . Aravind, Chief Medical Officer, Aravind Eye Hospital, Chennai, was the chief guest for the award ceremony and R. Sarojini, Convener, Regional Centre for Medical Education Technology, Madurai, was the guest of honour. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Aravind told the students, ‘Make yourself deserving in the society and the society will make you deserving in its own way.’