Madurai Campus Connect

Project contest

The Department of Information Technology of Velammal College of Engineering and Technology organised a national-level project contest, ‘INNOFESTA’23,’ recently. Around 103 project teams (305 students) took part in the contest. At the valedictory session, Balaji Krishnarajan, Founder and CEO, Neekan Consulting, Madurai, motivated the students to submit their ideas in leading platforms such as Smart India Hackathon. P. Alli, Principal, and N. Suresh Kumar, Senior Principal, offered felicitations. R. Perumalraja, Professor and Dean-Planning and Development, presented the welcome address.. R. Kavitha, Professor and Head, IT department, proposed the vote of thanks.

The Department of Computer Science and Engineering hosted a conference on ‘Advanced computing technology’ April 20 and 21. It was inaugurated by chief guest Viji Chelliah, Senior Director, Certara Quantitative Systems, Cambridge, UK. The guest of honour was Malathy Jawahar, Principal Scientist, Central Leather Research Institute, Chennai. R. Deepalakshmi, HOD-CSE, delivered the welcome address.

On recent advances

Solamalai College of Engineering conducted a conference on ‘Recent advances and innovations in science, engineering, technology, and management’ on April 21. Prince, the co-convenor of the conference, welcomed the gathering. The chief guest was Rajesh Ravi, Assistant Professor, School of Aerospace and Automotive Engineering at UIR Campus in Maroc. S.P. Aravind, the Executive Director, S. Nagarajan, the conference convenor, Sheelammal, the HoD of CSE, spoke. The paper presentations were conducted in six venues based on the conference theme. The organisers received 189 papers from various disciplines, and 154 papers were presented at the conference.

College Day

E.M.G Yadava Women’s College celebrated the 49th College Day on April 19. The chief guest was. S.Aneesh Sekhar, Collector. Principal V. Pushpalatha presented the annual report. Administrative Officer.V.M. Sundararajan organised the programme. Dean of Academic affairs G.Indira Rani and Controller of Examinations C. Kamala were present.

The Bengal connection

Lady Doak College celebrated its College Day and Student Union Valediction on April 21. Vice Principal Beulah Jeyashree introduced the chief guest, Rev. Fr. John Felix Raj, Vice Chancellor, St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata. Principal Christianna Singh presented the annual report. Fr. Felix offered a prayer of St. Francis in Bengali. He highlighted the close connection between West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. Great thinkers like Swami Vivekananda have derived inspiration from Tamil Nadu. A land of wisdom originates when spirituality and humility meet. India has the largest youth population of 65% and has a bright future, he said.