Madurai Campus Connect

Courses and genders

Seven undergraduate students of Lady Doak College conducted a survey on ‘Why English literature is considered a course fit for women,’ among male English students of The Madura College, The American College, and MSS Wakf Board College. Those who surveyed dismissed the view that it was a course fit for women. But they were insecure about job opportunities, saying they were planning to do MBA “as it will get us higher income, though we enjoy studying English literature.” The findings showed that a course need not be gendered. One can choose a course solely based on personal affinities and preferences. This change must be brought from the family, the main source from which one imbibes societal norms and stereotypes from. The students who participated in the project under the guidance of Professor M. Surya were A. Angel Christiana, K. Guru Priya, S. Kiruthika, T. Poorani, I. Renisha, M. Shiny Belsia and K.Srinithi Dhishika.

The Department of Fashion Designing of LDC organised ‘Esperanza’23,’ a fashion portfolio presentation, on April 11. G. Sofia, Associate Professor introduced the chief guest, T. John Peter, Costume Designer, Director of Coimbatore Style Week and founder of JP Fashion House. The students of the Department of Fashion Designing showed off their creativity by showing off their garments designed by them as part of portfolio presentation. There was a cat walk by the student designers and models under various themes.

Appreciation for achievers

The Placement Cell of Nadar Mahajana Sangam S. Vellaichamy Nadar College organised “Appreciation for Achievers” programme for students who secured placements in reputed companies such as TCS, KGIS, HDFC, Global International School and Kotak on April 15. For the first time in Madurai region, in an arts college 70 students were hired by TCS, ICICI hired 65, HDFC 8, Global International 16 and KGIS 33, etc., and totally 248 students were recruited. D. Nallathambi, treasurer, presided over the function. M. Rajendran, Principal, R. Sundar, secretary and correspondent, joint secretary A. Anandakumar, Vice-Principal J. Selvamalar, P. Srithar, Director (SF) A. Jeganathan, in charge of Placement Cell, spoke.

Project contest

The Department of Information Technology of Velammal College of Engineering and Technology organised a national-level project contest, ‘INNOFESTA’23,’ recently. Around 103 project teams (305 students) took part in the contest. At the valedictory session, Balaji Krishnarajan, Founder and CEO, Neekan Consulting, Madurai, motivated the students to submit their ideas in leading platforms such as Smart India Hackathon. P. Alli, Principal, and N. Suresh Kumar, Senior Principal, offered felicitations. R. Perumalraja, Professor and Dean-Planning and Development, presented the welcome address.. R. Kavitha, Professor and Head, IT department, proposed the vote of thanks.

Reskilling stressed

A lecture on ‘A better world designed and made for all’ was organised by Manikam Ramaswami College of Arts and Sciencei on April 13. Ramesh S. Pudale, Program Manager, Autodesk, addressed the students of B. Sc Computer Science (Data Science and Analytics) and B.B.A. Mr. Ramesh said digital transformation has resulted in a novel labour market Transformation, paving the way for new possibilities. Individuals who were multi-skilled would be sought after in the job market. Constant evolution and changes taking place in the job roles required ‘reskilling.’ The world demands new ways of living, working, designing and making, he said.