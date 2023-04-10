Madurai Campus Connect

April 10, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST

70th Alumnae Day Lady Doak College celebrated 70th Alumnae Day on April 3. Felcia Vasantha Kumari, president of Alumnae Association, welcomed the gathering. Deborah Christina, secretary, gave a brief report on the service projects of the association. Deva Sangeetha, treasurer, presented details of the annual accounts. Christianna Singh, Principal, exhorted the students to play an active role in the development of the college. Brindha.K reiterated the selfless role of founder Katie Wilcox. Beula thanked the alumnae and Beryl Jeniffer proposed the vote of thanks. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.