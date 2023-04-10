Madurai Campus Connect

April 10, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST

70th Alumnae Day

Lady Doak College celebrated 70th Alumnae Day on April 3. Felcia Vasantha Kumari, president of Alumnae Association, welcomed the gathering. Deborah Christina, secretary, gave a brief report on the service projects of the association. Deva Sangeetha, treasurer, presented details of the annual accounts. Christianna Singh, Principal, exhorted the students to play an active role in the development of the college. Brindha.K reiterated the selfless role of founder Katie Wilcox. Beula thanked the alumnae and Beryl Jeniffer proposed the vote of thanks.