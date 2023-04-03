Madurai Campus Connect

April 03, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST

Medical Camp

The NSS unit of SLS MAVMM Ayira Vaisyar College organised a seven-day camp at Manjampatt recently. On March 24, the sixth day of this camp, a free medical camp, was held in association with Devadoss Hospital. The camp was inaugurated by panchayat president P. Pari. As many as 320 people were screened for their general health and free medicines were given to them. Principal G. Sivaji Ganesan and IQAC Coordinator R. Srinivasan were present. The camp was organised by NSS PO’s M. Selvakumarpandi and T. Anandakumar.

On feminism

The Department of Tamil of Arul Anandar College organised a seminar on feminism. Principal Godwin Rufus presided over the seminar. Charlie, HoD, welcomed the gathering. S. Sujatha, HoD of Tamil, GTN Arts College, Dindigul, the resource person, spoke on ‘Women poets and Tamil literature.’ In Sangam literature, women were highly respected, educated, and they were forward-thinking. There were several women poets in Sangam age - Avvaiyaar, Kaakkai Padiniyaar, etc. They stressed on education of women. Agananooru talks about young women meeting their lovers. This shows the freedom they had in choosing their partners. Ranjani Basu spoke on Education and Gender Equality. Arul Selvi, Assistant Professor, proposed the vote of thanks. More than 250 students and faculty members participated in the seminar.

FDP held

Research Centre of Commerce of Fatima College conducted an Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on March 22. The role of Company Secretary in corporate governance was elaborated by CS. Ramalingam, secretary, Madurai Chapter of ICSI. CS. Paramasivam gave a bird’s eye view on Company Secretaryship course. Ravichandran of GTN College, Dindigul, enlightened the participants on Research Proposal Writing and Funding Agencies. Thangavelu of Thiagarajar College of Preceptors led the participants on ICT Enabled Teaching Methods.

The college celebrated its 70th College Day on March 25. K. Sadasivam, Registrar i/c, Madurai Kamaraj University, the chief guest. stressed the significance of education in shaping young minds.

Event at village

The PG and Research Department of History, Lady Doak College, organised an awareness programme on ‘Meendum Manjappai’ at a middle school at Arittapatti, as a part of the Life Frontier Engagement (LiFE) course, on March 24. The department also conducted essay writing, poem writing, drawing and

exhibition of traditional household objects to observe International Forest Day and World Water Day. The school students actively participated in the awareness campaign and the competitions.

College Day

Saraswathi Narayanan College, Madurai celebrated the 57th College Day recently. K.K. Mothilal, Vice-Principal, delivered the welcome address. M. Kannan, Principal, offered felicitations. P. Kannadasan, Dean, College Development Council, Madurai Kamaraj University, delivered the College Day address.

P. Kannadasan stated that there was a huge gap between institutions and industries. “Our graduates are not able to meet the requirements of industries,” he said and urged the students to develop language and soft skills to suit the current requirements. Mere diplomas and impressive mark statement will not assure better job opportunities in the present context, he added. Medals and certificates were distributed to winners of various competitions. K. Jeyakodi, Director-SF, proposed the vote of thanks.