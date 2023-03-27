Madurai Campus Connect

March 27, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST

Grand ceremony

Sri Aurobindo Mira Universal School organised a grand graduation ceremony for the students of Class V on March 27. E. Shali Thalapathy, PRO, Madurai Collectorate, was the chief guest. Principal Gnana Sundari welcomed the gathering. M. C. Abilash, the Director, presented the felicitation address. A rich cultural extravaganza that ensued enthralled the audience with Graduation Song, Dazzling Dances, Samunes’ Melodies, a mesmerising Mime Show and a Hindi Skit. Deepa, the Academic Co-ordinator of Formative Pre-Primary, proposed the vote of thanks.

Programme at school

The Department of Computer Science of Yadava College conducted an extension activity on ‘Dexterity on Internet browsing skills’ for students of Madurai West Panchayat Union Primary School at Veerapandi on March 17. G. Marimuthu, HoD, welcomed he gathering. Principal(i/c) M. Narayanan offered felicitations. . The Computer Science students of the college, in a team of five members and a faculty, taught the 60 school students.

For the future

Manikam Ramaswami College of Arts and Science organised a lecture on ‘How to

increase employability of arts and science students’ on March 25. Naren Krishnan from Block Chain Digital Assets, IBM, addressed the students of B. Sc Computer Science (Data Science & Analytics) and B.B.A. He spoke on vitality of communication skills. Multilingual skill is one of the contemporary skills a candidate has to mandatorily develop to keep pace with multinational companies that opt for global expansion. Futuristic thinking prevents individuals from becoming obsolete in a rapidly changing

business environment, he said.