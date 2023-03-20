Madurai Campus Connect

March 20, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST

Pasumai Sangamam

Sethu Institute of Technology, Rise organisation and Nanban Foundation jointly organised ‘Sethu Pasumai Sangamam’ at Sethu Institute of Technology on March 26. Saplings were planted to mark the occasion. , ‘Agriculture awards’ were presented and an Ayurvedic Garden was inaugurated. The students prepared and displayed traditional food and also presented a cultural programme. Traditional sports and games such as ‘pallanguli’ and ‘paramabadham’ for girls and ‘kitty,’ kabaddi,tug-of-war and uriyadithal for boys were conducted. Chairman and founder of SIT S .Mohamed Jaleel presided over the function. The chief guest was Rev. Fr Jagat Kasper Raj, founder the Rise organisation..Advocate Kanimozhi Madi and organic farmer Pamayyan offered felicitations.

Warli workshop

A one-day workshop on ‘Pebbles and Warli painting’ was organised by the Women’s Forum of The American College in collaboration with Kokuyo Camlin on March 15. M. Vathanaruba, Dean, welcomed the gathering. A. Arun Kumar and Ramkumar of Camlin, trained the participants in pebble and Warli painting, a tribal art form, in a simple manner. Principal M. Davamani Christober distributed prizes to the best performers. M. Beaula Ruby Kamalam, Bursar, was present. D. Rachel Malini, Additional Dean, proposed the vote of thanks.

The School of Commerce conducted an intercollegiate meet, COMMAS 2023, on March 18. A. Martin David, Vice Principal and Head, School of Commerce, welcomed the gathering. The chief guest was C.Vijaya Kumar, former HoD and former Principal, Thanthai Hans Roever College, Perambalur. Grega Rajendran, former HoD, and some of the notable alumni were honoured on the occasion.

Graduation Day

The 56th Graduation Day ceremony of Saraswathi Narayanan College, was held recently. T. Narayanan, secretary, presided. M. Kannan, Principal, welcomed the graduants. K. Muthuchelian, Former Vice-Chancellor, Periyar University, Salem, delivered the convocation address and distributed diplomas. As many as 655 UG, PG and M. Phil graduates received their diplomas.

Panel head at QMIS

As a part of the ongoing exercise in preparing the draft for the State Education Policy (SEP), the committee chairman and former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Justice D. Murugesan observed the educational practices followed by Queen Mira International School (QMIS) in Madurai on Wednesday.

He visited the school and interacted with the teachers and students to be apprised of the innovative methods used by the school in the teaching-learning process. Talking to mediapersons later, Justice Murugesan said a comprehensive report on SEP was likely to be submitted to the State government in August. To a question on the recommendations to be included in the report, he said all aspects including restructuring of syllabus, examination reforms and value, physical and sex education would be covered.

Conference on power energy systems

Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Velammal College of Engineering and Technology, organised a two-day conference on Power and Energy Systems (ICPES’23). The objective was to provide a platform for academicians, researchers and practising engineers to present their research findings and share their views for further development in the broad area of power energy systems. The conference was inaugurated by S.B. Sareen, former Director, Projects (Govt.), Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India, Ahmedabad, and S.Balamurugan, Programme Manager, GE Gas Power, Bengaluru. Over 80 papers were presented at the conference.