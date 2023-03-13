Madurai Campus Connect

March 13, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST

Women’s Day

On account of International Women’s Day, Thiagarajar School of Management organised TSM Shakti Awards on March 6. R Uma Chandrika, Assistant Director, MSME, N Balamuralikrishnan, AGM, HDFC, and Prabakar Ignatious Prince felicitated 53 ‘womenpreneurs’ and changemakers.

Women’s Cell of Nadar Mahajana Sangam S. Vellaichamy Nadar College celebrated International Women’s Day on March 8. The guests of honour A. Kavitharani of Lady Doak College and

Kanmani Dhanasekar, Canadian immigration consultant, offered felicitations.

SBOA Schools, Madurai, celebrated Women’s Day. R. Narumbu Nathan, writer, was the chief guest.

Bringing together eminent women personalities, VRYiKSHA was organised by CII Yi

at Mangayarkarasi College of Arts and Science for Women. The chief guest was Sridevi

Arunachalam, chairperson of Entrepreneurial Indo UAE Economic Chamber of Ecosystem.

On bee-keeping

Saraswathi Narayanan College inaugurated its Central government-sponsored Unnat Bharat Abiyan at Koodakoil village to mark National Science Day celebration. D. Azhakiya Manavalan, secretary, Primary Agricultural Co-operative Credit Union, Koodakoil, delivered the chief guest address. Bhimsingh, an eminent Apiculturist from Natham demonstrated the nuances of beekeeping and marketing honey. More than 100 members of self-help groups participated.

The 57th Sports Day was celebrated at the college. G. Loganathabalaji, Assistant Manager, Indian Bank, and an international football player, delivered the chief guest’s address.

Graduation Day

SBOA School celebrated its 10th Graduation Day on March 9. The infant graduates of SBOA Tiny Tyros Play School welcomed the gathering. M.Abdul Gaffar, Senior RJ and Programming Manager –

Hello FM, delivered the convocation address.

Sports Day

Fatima College organised its 70th Annual Sports Day on March 11. Col.Rakesh Prasad, Commanding Officer, 2TN Girls Battalion NCC, Madurai, the chief guest, declared it open. The Sports Day report was presented by R. Velankanni Matharasi, the Director of Physical Education. Principal Sr. G. Celine Sahaya Mary was present.

Meeting on research

The PG and Research Department of Economics, The American College, organised a meeting on ‘Research and resources on social banking.’ C.Yaadav Dheepan, Assistant Director (Research), V.O.C. Port, Thoothukudi, was the resource person. Earlier C. Muthuraja, HoD, explained the purpose of the meeting. Jacob Ponraj, G. Kannabiran and other faculty members had made the arrangements.