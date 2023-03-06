HamberMenu
Madurai Campus Connect

March 06, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST

Abraham Mills S 6089
K. Sivan, Former Chairman, ISRO, Bengaluru, speaks at the Graduation Day at NMS S. Vellaichamy Nadar College. 

K. Sivan, Former Chairman, ISRO, Bengaluru, speaks at the Graduation Day at NMS S. Vellaichamy Nadar College.  | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Luminous ‘23, a  Career Fair, conducted by Grade 11 students under way at Mahatma Global Gateway.

Luminous ‘23, a  Career Fair, conducted by Grade 11 students under way at Mahatma Global Gateway. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Career Fair

Luminous ‘23, a model Career Fair, was conducted by Grade 11 students of Mahatma Global Gateway, Veerapanjan, on March 4. The Fifteen student-teams representing as many growth industries such as Healthcare FinTech, Infrastructure, Architecture, Renewable Energy, Artificial Intelligence, etc., provided

career advice and insights about the most demanding jobs of the future in their respective

Industries. Lakshmi Manikandan, Quality Assurance Director, Aruna Alloy Steels, inaugurated the proceedings. The event formed part of “MyKensho Career Education Programme” sponsored by the University of Melbourne in partnership with Global Education Solutions, Melbourne. The Career Fair was a result of the self-exploration and career exploration of the students through MyKensho portal.

The Career Fair helped the students to build individual identities, find their purpose in life and develop research and decision-making skills.

Graduation Day 

Nadar Mahajana Sangam S. Vellaichamy Nadar College organised the 33rd Graduation Day on March 4. The chief guest was K. Sivan, Former Chairman, ISRO, Bengaluru. Totally 402 women and 560 men graduates and postgraduates received their graduation certificates. Su. Venkatesan, MP, Sahitya Akademi awardee, was the guest of honour.

