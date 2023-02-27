Madurai Campus Connect

HamberMenu
February 27, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Graduation Day ceremony in progress at MSS Wakf Board College

Graduation Day ceremony in progress at MSS Wakf Board College | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

UGR Monish who won medals in a roller skating championship held in Maharashtra  

UGR Monish who won medals in a roller skating championship held in Maharashtra   | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Bags three medals

UGR Monish, Class VIII student of Vedic Vidyashram CBSE School, Tiruppalai,  representing Tamil Madu won gold, silver, bronze medals in three events at ‘Endurance National Challenge,’ a national-level roller skating championship held in Khopoli, Maharashtra on February 18 and 19. He has been selected for an international championship to be held in Bangkok, Thailand, in May.

Graduation Day 

The 47th Graduation day was held at MSS Wakf Board College on  February 23. Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar and Madurai Kamaraj University  Vice-Chancellor J.Kumar offered felicitations.As many as 1,170 students from various disciplines such as Tamil, English, History, Economics, Commerce, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Computer Science, Business Administration and Computer Applications received their degrees.  E. Imthiyaz, founder-member of the college, Governing Body Members  S. Mohamed Abdulla,  S.A. Liyahath Ali, university nominee  M. Radhakrishnan, and Principal A. Mohamed Aslam were present.

Millet Paradise 2023

Small grains and traditional food festival and exhibition was organised by the student council members of Madurai Institute of Social Sciences on February 24. Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon inaugurated the exhibition.  P. Jayakumar, Principal, welcomed  the gathering. M.Nisanth, Assistant Professor, proposed the vote of thanks  Rajalakshmi, Assistant Professor, coordinated the event.

Annual Day

Fourth Annual Day and graduation of the kindergarten wing  was held in Triveni School on February 23.  The chief guest was Shanthi Bala, Course Directress, TVS Teachers Training Academy. Director Joseph Zachariah, Correspondent Beboy John, trustee Roshini John, Principal B. Chandra Sekaran, Vice-Principal Leelia Sahaya Mary and KG Coordinator Stella were present.

