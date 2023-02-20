Madurai Campus Connect

February 20, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST

Charles school girls win three medals

In a State-level Taekwondo Championship held recently in Kanniyakumari, students of Charles Girls Higher Secondary School in Tirunagar won medals. In under-14 category, Tejaswini won gold and Anusha a bronze, while Subathra won bronze in under-19 category. Correspondent Nirmala, Headmistress Paulina, and the teachers congratulated the girls and the Physical Education teacher Jasmine for bringing laurels to the school.

Boxing contest

A State-level boxing competition was held at Sethu Engineering College in which students from 26

districts participated. There were sub-junior, junior, youth, and senior categories for boys and girls.

It was jointly conducted with Sethu Institute of Technology and Virudhunagar District Amateur and Professional Boxing Association. In the senior category, seven boys and six girls were selected and they will represent Tamil Nadu in nationals in Uttar Pradesh. If they win there, they will proceed to take part in am international contest in Italy. Karun Nair, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Aruppukottai and. Godwin Vedanayagam Rajkumar, NCC Officer, gave away the prizes to the winners.

Graduation Day

Fatima College organised its 46th Graduation Day on February 18. P .Ponmuthuramalingam, Joint Director of Collegiate Education, Madurai Region, delivered the Graduation Day address and conferred degrees on students who completed their programmes in 2020-21. As many as 90 professional, 291 postgraduate and 1,058 undergraduate students received their degrees. Secretary Sr. M. Francisca Flora and Principal Sr. G. Celine Sahaya Mary were present.