Madurai Campus Connect

Advice to students

The Part V valediction of Fatima College took place on June 2. The guest of honour was Janet Vasantha Kumari, formerly Principal of Madurai Institute of Social Sciences. In her address, she said success of an individual is in working with society not for society. Students should develop the habit of reading newspaper daily and keep abreast of current affairs. They must have self-esteem and self-confidence to lead a successful life. The students must empower themselves to face societal problems. They should be mentally mature and healthy to render ir service to society, Ms. Janet said.

Science programme

The Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology-sponsored Young Student Scientist programme that started on May 20 concluded at The American College, Madurai, on June 3. The Principal and Secretary M. Davamani Christober welcomed the gathering. The chief guest, R.Swaminathan, Chief Educational Officer, Madurai, in his address, highlighted the importance of the role of a scientist for the development of the country. Science is the study of fact and technology the integral part of development. Research on alternative energy resources is the need of the hour to overcome energy crisis, he said and motivated the students by citing the life accounts of A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, Thomas Alva Edison and Sundar Pichai. Hard work, interest and continuous learning are the key words to success, he said. Earlier, he inspected the projects displayed by the government school students and appreciated their presentations. As many as 80 students from Madurai and Virudhunagar districts participated in the programme.

Annual Day

The 28th Annual Day of K.L.N. College of Engineering was celebrated on June 3. College president K.N.K. Karthick welcomed the gathering and delivered the presidential Address. Ananth Babu Paramasivam, Associate Manager, Accenture Solutions, Chennai, was the guest of honor. In his address, he congratulated the medal winners, the staff members and students for their academic achievements. He motivated the students to achieve more in academics. A.V. Ramprasad, Principal, presented the Annual day report, detailing the achievements of the students and staff. The chief guest, K. Sivan, formerly secretary, Department of Space, and distinguished Professor, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, delivered the College Day address. In his address, he shared his work experience and talked about rocket science technology. R.M. Satheesh Kumar, Professor & Head, Department of Automobile Engineering, proposed the vote of thanks.