Madurai Campus Connect

Solar power plant installed at college

As part of its green initiatives, The Madura College has installed a 25 KW solar power plant, funded by the college management, on its premises. Board secretary C.A.S. Natanagopal dedicated the plant at a function held on Friday. It is expected that the power generated from the plant will meet 25% of the requirement of major blocks in the college. Directors of the Board, Principal J. Suresh and Chief Coordinator S. Surianarayanan were present.

Innovations for sustainable tourism

Thiagarajar School of Mana g ement in Madurai conducted a two-day international conference on ‘Trends and innovations for sustainable tourism’ on February 23 and 24, in online and offline modes. The resource persons and participants came from various parts of India, Armenia,, Australia,, Dubai., Indonesia,, Italy,, Malaysia, the Philippines, Portugal and United Kingdom.

The best paper award was given to Monika Barnwal for her paper, ‘Responsible handling of Covid-19 at Pushkar.’ Murali Sambasivan, Director, TSM, presided and V. Senthil, Associate Professor, coordinated the programme. M. Selvalakshmi, Principal, proposed the vote of thanks.

Science festival

A science festival at The American College deliberated on milestones in science, technology and innovations. An exhibition and book fair was conducted on the sidelines of the festival. T resource persons were: J. Asir Packiaraj, Scientist of IPRC, Mahendragiri; G. Kumaresan, Head , Department of Genetics, Madurai Kamaraj University; Sathi yamanickam, Director, Galileo Science Centre, Madurai; Ebenezer Chellasamy, Head of Kodaikanal Solar Observatory; P. Sun daresan, Senior Scientist, Aravind Medical Research Foundation; and MO. Pandiarajan of Eden Science Club.

(Caption for 01MA_Campus_American: Ebenezer Chellasamy ,

Personal wholeness

The Rotaract Club of Lady Doak College has been organising a series of online lectures on the theme ‘Personal wholeness.’ The topics covered so far are: integrity; understanding self; being a trendsetter; creativity; innovation; and optimism.

The participants were able to learn the traits through games and self-assessment questionnaire. As many as 199 students took part in the programme.

National Management Day celebrated

Madurai Management Association organised National Management Day celebration. Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar inaugurated it and distributed Public Service Excellence Award to A. Rathinavel, Dean, Government Rajaji Hospital. MMA president M. Shunmugasundaram, secretary C Muthuvelayutham and Additional Superintendent of Police Lavanya were present. Prizes were distributed to winners of competitions conducted by MMA.

Science Day

National Science Day was celebrated at Nadar Mahajana Sangam Sermathai Vasan College for Women. The special guests were P. Rajamanikkam, president, All India People’s Science Movement; M. Rajesh, president, Tamil Nadu Science Forum, Madurai, and N. Sivasubramaniam, retired Senior Scientist, ISRO.

Sports injury unit inaugurated

Madurai’s first sports injury unit has been inaugurated at Velammal Medical College Hospital and Research Institute. K. N Subramanian, the sports injury unit chief, hsaid they had berformed 1,200 surgeries and trained 18 orthopaedic surgeons in arthroscopic surgery. They were sent to the UK for short-term observership.

Later, a seminar session was conducted by Prathapkumar, president, Shoulder Elbow Society of India. Padmanabhan and Vallabhan, Senior Rehabilitation Consultant from Bengaluru and Chennai, respectively were present. The chief guest was Kannan, Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu and athlete coach for the Olympics.

Orientation programme

SBOA Senior Secondary School organised an orientation programme for students and parents of Class X on February 26. Correspondent A.Senthil Ramesh presided and delivered the keynote address. Principal Sabural Banu Ibrahim delivered a special address. T. Suganya, Asst. Professor, Department of MCA, The American College spoke on how to be an enthusiastic learner, how to set goals and achieve them.