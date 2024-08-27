‘Madurai Build Expo’ from August 30 to September 1 in Madurai

Builders’ Association of India is to organise Madurai Build Expo 2024 at Tamukkam Grounds here from August 30 to September 1.

During a press meet here on Tuesday, the organisers said the expo was to bridge the gap between customers and builders on various aspects like emerging technologies, cost-effective housing practices, availability of modernised materials and others.

V. Murugesan, chairperson of the association, said the expo was to be conducted in Madurai after a long gap of 20 years.

“More than 150 stalls comprising builders, companies, traders, material suppliers, etc., would be set up,” he added.

“This will be a great opportunity for customers planning for houses or buildings to find everything required under one roof. Along with this, stalls to brief customers on the DTCP and building approval processing are to be set up,” he said.

S. Sanjay, secretary, said that entrepreneurial advice would be given to interested people willing to launch their own start-ups or micro, small and medium enterprises.

“Awareness programmes on cyber safety and usage of drugs are to be conducted. Registration for the job fair is to take place. Interested candidates, who would register their names at the desk during the expo, will be linked with the companies with existing vacancies,” he added.

Alternative options available for housing were to be displayed to the visitors. Many options like eco-friendly houses, low-cost budget houses, precast houses and others would be presented to the visitors to educate them on the availability of wide options, Mr. Sanjay said.

The presence of bankers, traders of products like pipes, cement, brick, and sand would be of great help to visitors to learn about their chances to build their houses, the organisers said.

